221 tons of Iranian saffron were exported to 55 countries

‌Head of the Study, Monitoring and Market Development Office of the Central Organization of Rural Cooperatives of Iran says 21 metric tons of Iranian saffron worth $207,786,281 were directly exported to 55 countries in the Iranian calendar year ending in late March.

“Despite the growth of exports in terms of weight and the increase in the price of this product in the country and international markets, we have observed a 15.7% decrease in the value of this product,” he said on Saturday.

