Aiming to export 7 billion and 500 million euros of Iran's oil equipment: chairman

"So far, we have exported 710 million euros in the field of oil industry equipment, and according to the targets, we should reach 7.5 billion euros in the next 2 years," Saghafi said in a press conference.

"We seriously follow the development of the cross-border market and have keyed the project of overseas markets," he added.

He also said that the export destinations of Iran's oil industry equipment are Arab countries, northern neighboring countries and also South America.

