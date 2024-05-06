The development of trade with Africa is not operational at the moment: official

"In order to make these slogans operational, the necessary infrastructure must be implemented, and when these infrastructures are provided, we can claim that we have done something in the field of trade with Africa," Rostami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In the development of trade with Africa, it is necessary to create a water transportation route, which currently does not exist," he added.

"Iranian ships do not go to African coasts, even in the conditions that trade with this continent is only possible through water routes and trade is not possible through other routes," he concluded.

