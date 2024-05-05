Iran announces its readiness to develop fisheries cooperation with Lebanon

Seyyed Hossein Hosseini, Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad in the Iranian Fisheries Organization, during his trip to Beirut, emphasized Iran's readiness to cooperate with Lebanon in the field of fisheries.

Referring to the proximity of the two countries, he invited Lebanese investors to visit Iran's micro-farms and mega aquaculture projects.

"218 million tons of aquatic products are produced in the world, of which 99 million tons are in the fishing sector and 36 million tons are in the field of aquatic plants. Iranian fisheries also have 40 years of experience in the field of fisheries and can transfer these experiences to Lebanon," he added.

endNewsMessage1