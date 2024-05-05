Trade exchanges between Iran and India grows by 5 percent

The latest statistics published by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India show that the country's total trade with Iran in the first two months of this year has reached 377 million dollars.

The trade exchanges between Iran and India in the months of January and February 2024 have faced a growth of 5% compared to the same period of the previous year. The value of trade between the two countries in the first two months of 2023 was reported to be 358 million dollars.

India's exports to Iran in the first two months of 2024 increased by 20 percent compared to the same period last year and reached 269 million dollars. In the same period last year, India had exported 224 million dollars of goods to Iran.

endNewsMessage1