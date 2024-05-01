Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development meets Minister of Economy of UAE

During this meeting, two cooperation documents were signed by the parties.

Iran, UAE Joint Economic Commission was held on April 30-May 1, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Development of relations for international transit corridors, particularly the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) for the purpose of transiting the UAE's freights to the Central Asian countries and the Caucasus and Russia as well as Europe from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the agenda in this meeting.

The document establishing the joint commission for economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UAE and the decument of the first meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UAE were signed by the parties in this meeting.

endNewsMessage1