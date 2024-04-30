The value of Iran-Uzbekistan trade will reach 1 billion in 2024: ambassador

"The value of Iran-Uzbekistan trade last year was about 500 million dollars, and this figure will reach 1 billion in 2024," Nasriev said In the business conference of Uzbekistan and Iran.

He added that "an investment conference will be held in Uzbekistan soon, which will also host an Iranian delegation."

"Uzbekistan welcomes Iranians to produce medicine in this country and now more than 1000 Iranian companies are working in Uzbekistan," he added.

