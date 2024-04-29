The export of fishery products reached 210 thousand tons: official

"The fishing industry is one of the irreplaceable capacities in the field of investment and foreign exchange, and it is one of the main goals of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad," he said.

"Last year, we exported 210,000 tons of fishery products worth 650 million dollars to 67 countries, and the variety of export products includes aquatic food and cultured caviar," he added.

"We have on our agenda the registration of all fishery products, tracking and certification of standard export products, and we hope that with this process, we will be able to facilitate the increase of exports," he concluded.

