About 1,100 tons of chicken were exported from Iran to Iraq last year: official

The CEO of the National Union of Meat Poultry Farmers said that last year, about 1,100 tons of chicken were exported from Iran to Iraq.

"We are trying to export another 5,000 tons to this country," he told ILNA.

"Our effort is to export chicken to neighboring countries in a continuous flow and not be limited to the current stage," he said.

He added that the increase in production at the current stage shows that the production capacity in the country is high.

