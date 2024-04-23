Pakistan wants to operate IP gas pipeline: minister

On Monday, on the sidelines of President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi's visit to Islamabad, Oji said that the Pakistani side is eager to inject gas into the IP pipeline as soon as possible, and said: "Pakistan is preparing contracts with various companies to speed up this work."

"With the actions that will be taken, we hope to witness the export of gas to Pakistan during the 13th government, according to the international agreement signed between Iran and Pakistan," he added.

On Monday, the oil ministers of Iran and Pakistan met during the President's visit to Islamabad.

