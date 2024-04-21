Iranian Labour News Agency

Afghanistan kicks off exports to Turkiye via Iran

Afghanistan has kicked off exports to Europe by sending its first consignment of minerals to Turkiye via Iran, Afghan media reported on Saturday.

According to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), the country exported 1,100 metric tons of talc to Mersin, a Mediterranean port city in southern Turkiye.

Afghanistan sent the consignment using railway which connects Rouzanak region in the western province of Herat to the city of Khaf in northeast Iran.

The railway is 220km in length and was inaugurated in July 2023.

