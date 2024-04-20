Tehran, Doha to Ink New Contracts in Energy Sector: Official

Connecting the electricity grids of Iran and Qatar is one of the main measures taken for the development of the electricity cooperation, the director of Iran’s Ministry of Energy for international affairs said.

Effective steps have been taken for connecting the electricity grids of the two countries in the administration of President Ebrhaim Raisi, Mojtaba Akbari emphasized.

He went on to say that the chief of Qatar Electricity and Water Company has asked the Iranian energy officials to define a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of wastewater and solar energy systems.

Akbari said Iranian energy officials will visit the Qatari capital of Doha later this month in order to clinch new contracts between the two countries in the relevant field.

Competent Iranian companies will become active in this Arab country as consultants for the construction of solar farms, the official added.

The Qatari Electricity and Water Company has entered direct talks with the competent Iranian knowledge-based companies, he said.

