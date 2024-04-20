Iran-EU Trade Exceeds €380 Million in January

According to the report, the value of products imported by Greece and the Netherlands from Iran in January registered a three- and twofold hike respectively compared to the same period last year.

Spain’s export of products to Iran in January 2024 registered a 62 percent rise, the Eurostat added.

In this period, the trade exchanges between Iran and the European Union indicated a 10% decrease compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Iran and the 27 EU member states had exchanged over €424 million of products in January 2023.

The EU member states imported €69 million of non-oil products from Iran in January 2024, showing a 15 percent drop compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.

The report put the value of products imported by the EU member states from Iran in January 2023 at €80 million.

The EU member states exported €311 million of products to Iran in January 2024, showing a 9 percent decline compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The 27 EU member states had exported over €344 million worth of products to Iran in January 2023, the report added.

endNewsMessage1