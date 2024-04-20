Iran-EU Trade Exceeds €380 Million in January
The Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) in its latest report put the total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and 27 European Union’s member states in January 2024 at over €380.
According to the report, the value of products imported by Greece and the Netherlands from Iran in January registered a three- and twofold hike respectively compared to the same period last year.
Spain’s export of products to Iran in January 2024 registered a 62 percent rise, the Eurostat added.
In this period, the trade exchanges between Iran and the European Union indicated a 10% decrease compared to last year’s corresponding period.
Iran and the 27 EU member states had exchanged over €424 million of products in January 2023.
The EU member states imported €69 million of non-oil products from Iran in January 2024, showing a 15 percent drop compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.
The report put the value of products imported by the EU member states from Iran in January 2023 at €80 million.
The EU member states exported €311 million of products to Iran in January 2024, showing a 9 percent decline compared to last year’s corresponding period.
The 27 EU member states had exported over €344 million worth of products to Iran in January 2023, the report added.