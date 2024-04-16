Qatar Airways resumes flights to Iran

According to IRNA, the airline in a statement said that it has resumed its services to Iran, which includes 20 weekly flights to four destinations in the country, including Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan.

The Qatari airliner had suspended its flights to Iran since Saturday when Iran responded to Israeli aggression on its consulate in Syria by conducting a massive drone and missile attack.

Earlier, Iraqi Airlines also announced that it will resume its flights to Iran from tomorrow (Tuesday).

International flights to and from Iran were suspended after the Islamic Republic launched an operation against the Israeli regime firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Zionist targets in the occupied territories.

With the end of this operation and Iran achieving its goals, various countries have gradually been resuming their flights to and from Iran, reports said.

