Iran’s Isfahan Exports about $1.5 Billion Non-Oil Products in One Year

Cast iron, steel and steel products, oil and petrochemicals, machine- and handwoven carpets, dairy products, copper were of the main products exported from the customs offices of this province overseas last year, the director general of customs offices of Isfahan province added.

Kouhestani Pajouh went on to say that 82% of these products were exported to five countries, namely Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the products imported into the province and noted that import of products from the customs of this province registered a 21 and a 9 percent hike in volume and value respectively compared to a year earlier, Mehr news agency reported.

Equipment and machinery for the production lines, components and raw materials needed by the industrial and production units were among the main products imported into the customs of this province in this period, he said, adding that these equipment were imported to this province from the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Germany and Italy.

