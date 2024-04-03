Iran’s Foreign Trade with Neighbors Hits $61bln in One Year: IRICA

Mohammad Rezvanifar added that Iran and its 15 neighbors exchanged 95.924 million tons of products from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, registering a 2.45 percent decline in terms of volume compared to a year before.

The IRICA chief noted that the country exported more than $28 billion of products to the 15 neighboring states last year, Mehr news agency reported.

In addition, Iran imported more than $32 billion of products from the neighbors, he said, adding that the country’s export and import of products to/from the neighboring states registered a 9.51 down and a 13.17 percent up respectively compared to a year earlier.

In this period, Iran’s export of products to these countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Afghanistan, Oman, Russia, Kazakhstan and Bahrain saw a considerable hike, Rezvanifar emphasized.

