Iran’s Foreign Trade with Neighbors Hits $61bln in One Year: IRICA
Iran’s trade exchanges with its 15 neighbors in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19, 2024) reached $60.773 billion, showing a 1.35% hike compared to a year earlier, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.
Mohammad Rezvanifar added that Iran and its 15 neighbors exchanged 95.924 million tons of products from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, registering a 2.45 percent decline in terms of volume compared to a year before.
The IRICA chief noted that the country exported more than $28 billion of products to the 15 neighboring states last year, Mehr news agency reported.
In addition, Iran imported more than $32 billion of products from the neighbors, he said, adding that the country’s export and import of products to/from the neighboring states registered a 9.51 down and a 13.17 percent up respectively compared to a year earlier.
In this period, Iran’s export of products to these countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Afghanistan, Oman, Russia, Kazakhstan and Bahrain saw a considerable hike, Rezvanifar emphasized.