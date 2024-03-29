Iran-China trade exceeds $2.8 billion in Jan-Feb 2024: Report
The China Customs has announced that the trade exchanges between Iran and China stood at more than $2.8 billion from January to February 2024.
According to the latest data released by China Customs on Thursday, trade between Iran and China in the first two months of 2024 amounted to $2.879 billion, marking a 37 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
China exported $2.5 billion worth of products to Iran and imported $829 million from Iran from January to February 2024, representing a 45% and 20% year-over-year increase, respectively.
Analysts believe that China's imports from Iran may be even higher than $829 million, as the purchase of Iranian oil by Chinese refiners is not included in the official statistics of the country's imports from Iran.