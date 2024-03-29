Iran-China trade exceeds $2.8 billion in Jan-Feb 2024: Report

According to the latest data released by China Customs on Thursday, trade between Iran and China in the first two months of 2024 amounted to $2.879 billion, marking a 37 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

China exported $2.5 billion worth of products to Iran and imported $829 million from Iran from January to February 2024, representing a 45% and 20% year-over-year increase, respectively.

Analysts believe that China's imports from Iran may be even higher than $829 million, as the purchase of Iranian oil by Chinese refiners is not included in the official statistics of the country's imports from Iran.

