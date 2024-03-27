Iran’s oil output up 50k bpd in 2024

The IEA report said Iran's oil production increased by 20,000 bpd and 30,000 bpd in January and February, respectively.

It also put the total output of OPEC members at 26.91 million bpd in February, which is up 140,000 bpd compared to January.

Iran, Libya, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia were the four OPEC members that registered increases in their output in February.

Congo, Kuwait and Nigeria saw slight declines in output, and the production of other OPEC members remained unchanged.

