Iran Exports over 1,000 Tons of Honey in 11 Months

Hossein Akbarpour stressed the capacity of the country to export 10,000 tons of honey to other countries.

Regarding the development of the country’s export of honey, Akbarpour pointed out that a contract has been concluded with China in line with exporting honey to the East Asian country.

Talks are ongoing with the Republic of Armenia and Russia to export honey to these countries as well, he continued.

He went on to say that Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are Iran’s gateway to the European and Eurasian markets, adding that beekeeping is a high-yielding and lucrative industry.

Honey production plays an important role in the pollination of crops such as almonds and sunflowers, the contractor of the beekeeping project added.

According to the statistics of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Iran holds the third rank in the world in honey production.

endNewsMessage1