Iran’s Road Transit Hits 58% in One Year: Roads Minister

Mehrdad Bazrpash put the volume of the country’s road transit in the previous year (March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024) at about 9.4 million tons.

Software development in tandem with hardware (infrastructure) development is a prerequisite for the growth of transit, he said, adding that the regional diplomatic negotiations have shown a constructive effect in this respect, IRNA reported.

Improving software and hardware infrastructures in border terminals, upgrading and improving roads leading to the border terminals, removing the existing problems, facilitating the transit activities through holding joint road transport meetings with different countries, especially neighboring countries, pursuing the logistics approach at the borders, transferring non-border procedures, pursuing the implementation of mechanized queuing system in border terminal with the priority given to borders with high transit traffic and removing the border-related problems are among the measures taken by the ministry in line with promoting and facilitating the international transport and transit, the roads minister emphasized.

Earlier, Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development said there was a 40.5% growth in transit in the country in the first 10 months of the last Iranian calendar year.

