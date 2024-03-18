Iran’s Q4 jobless rate falls to 8.6%

The report, published on Sunday, indicates a 1.1% fall in the country’s jobless rate compared to that of last year’s corresponding period.

It also suggests that 40.8% of the Iranian people aged 15 years or more are economically active (either employed or jobless).

The statistics indicates a 3% year-on-year rise in the Iranian economic participation rate.

The working population of 15 years and more in this period was 24.194 million, which marks an increase of 757,000 people compared to the same period of last year.

