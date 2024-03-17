Iran reports 6% rise in passenger car output in year to late March

Mehrdad Khosravi, director of the Automotive Industries Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade, said on Saturday that the production of pickup trucks have also seen a 32% increase this year at 166 thousand vehicles.

Over 40 thousand commercial vehicles, including different kinds of vans, minibuses, buses, trucks, and trailers, have also been manufactured this year, which is about 2% more than last year's output in this sector, he added.

Khosravi pointed out that the private sector's share in the automotive industry was 23% of the total production with around 307 thousand vehicles.

The production of motorcycles has also been on an upward trajectory this year at over 600 thousand motorcycles, the official said. That is an increase of about 28% compared to last year's output.

