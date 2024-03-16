Iran welcomes oil and gas cooperation with Saudi Arabia: official

Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company, said, “We welcome any joint cooperation with Saudi Arabia for integrated development, including in the oil and gas fields, which is agreed upon by the parties.

Commenting on the status of the Farzad oil field, the Iranian official told ILNA that Iran welcomes joint cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the oil and gas development.

The managing director of National Iranian Oil Company also referred to the gas export project to Pakistan and said, “According to the contract, we are negotiating with Pakistan regarding the export of gas, and the will of the two countries is to implement this project, and Pakistan also intends to receive gas from Iran by implementing the project.”

