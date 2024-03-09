Pakistan is serious about importing gas from Iran: expert

“It seems that Pakistan's new positions in the field of developing the line and receiving gas from Iran are serious,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Commenting on remarks by Pakistani official regarding the gas pipeline, Jokar said, “According to the contractual requirements, with regard to the end of the contract period, the Pakistani side must perform the works according to the requirements and obligations that it has accepted. Second, it seems that the new positions of this country in the field of developing the line and receiving gas from Iran are serious.”

He noted, “Both contractual requirements and market realities require Pakistan to be more serious about receiving gas from Iran this time. Evidence shows that Pakistan is serious about receiving Iranian gas.”

