Iran-Turkey Trade Exchanges Exceed $500 Million in January 2024

The institute put the value of the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in January 2024 at $501 million.

According to the report, the two countries had exchanged $493 million of non-oil goods in January 2023.

Turkey exported $324 million of products to Iran in January 2024, showing a 35-percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The neighboring country had exported $240 million worth of goods to Iran in January 2023.

Iran was Turkey’s 7th export target market in the first month of the current year with 1.6% of Turkey’s total exports sent to Iran.

According to the statistics, Turkey had imported $253 million worth of goods from Iran in January 2023.

The trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in 2023 hit $5.49 billion, showing a 14% decline compared to a year earlier, the report added.

