Iran-Turkey Trade Exchanges Exceed $500 Million in January 2024
The value of the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in January 2024 surpassed $500 million, registering a two-percent hike compared to January 2023, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) said.
The institute put the value of the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in January 2024 at $501 million.
According to the report, the two countries had exchanged $493 million of non-oil goods in January 2023.
Turkey exported $324 million of products to Iran in January 2024, showing a 35-percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.
The neighboring country had exported $240 million worth of goods to Iran in January 2023.
Iran was Turkey’s 7th export target market in the first month of the current year with 1.6% of Turkey’s total exports sent to Iran.
According to the statistics, Turkey had imported $253 million worth of goods from Iran in January 2023.
The trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in 2023 hit $5.49 billion, showing a 14% decline compared to a year earlier, the report added.