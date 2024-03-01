Kuwait still limits visas for Iranian businessmen: expert

Hani Faysali told ILNA has said that Kuwait is still limiting giving visas for businessmen, especially Iranians, and in other words, it is not possible for new businessmen to enter the Kuwaiti market., and only the visas of businessmen who have been active in the market of this country are extended.

Faisali said that the value of Kuwait's global trade is 32 billion to 35 billion dollars annually, adding that Iran's share of trade in the Kuwaiti market is about 150 million dollars.

Most of Iran's exports to Kuwait are construction materials such as plaster, cement, and handicrafts, carpets and furniture, he noted.

