Iran mulls using foreign airlines to meet domestic aviation demand

“One approach is to use foreign airlines while taking into account important considerations at the macro level and, of course, the approval of security devices,” Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh said on Sunday.

Given the existing shortfall in Iran’s aviation fleet, which needs an additional 300 passenger planes beyond the current 200, the official said reaching out to foreign airlines might be a necessary step to meet the travel needs of the Iranian people.

He added, “To provide our country's citizens with air transportation services, we will utilize all necessary platforms to develop both domestic and international flight networks.”

The CAO chief stressed that the plan under consideration was contingent on the approval of the country’s security apparatus.

Iran’s civil aviation industry is currently under sanctions imposed by the United States, which bar Iranian airlines from buying new planes or parts needed for aircraft repair.

