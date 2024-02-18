Iran-EU Trade Exceeds €4.7 Billion in 2023: Eurostat

According to the report, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands were Iran’s main European trade partners last year.

Belgium and France were Iran’s fourth and fifth European trade partners in 2023, the report added.

The total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and the 27 member states of the union in 2023 stood at €4.732 billion, registering a 9% decline compared to a year earlier.

The value of Iran and the EU’s trade exchanges was €5.244 billion in 2022, the report added.

The member states of the union exported €4.187 billion and €3.933 billion worth of products to Iran in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

They imported €799 million worth of products from Iran in 2023, showing a 24% decline compared to a year earlier.

The European Union had imported €1.57 billion worth of products from Iran in 2022.

Eurostat further noted that Germany exported €1.199 billion worth of products to Iran and imported €233 million of products from Iran in 2023.

