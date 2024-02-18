Iran 2nd largest exporter of pistachio to Europe

According to the Eurostat report, Iran’s pistachio exports to the European Union declined by 17% compared to the export volume in 2022. In the previous year, Iran had exported over €111 million worth of pistachios to Europe.

In 2023, the majority of Iran’s pistachio exports to Europe consisted of natural pistachio kernels, accounting for €65 million, and pistachios with shells, amounting to €27 million. These figures represent a 4% decrease in pistachio kernel exports and a 37% decrease in pistachio exports with shells compared to the previous year.

Among European states, Germany emerged as the primary purchaser of Iranian pistachios in 2023, with Iran exporting €49 million worth of pistachios to the country. Italy followed with €7 million, and Spain imported €5 million worth of this product.

