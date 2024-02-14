Iran’s 10-month trade with SCO states at $37.1 billion

Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, said on Wednesday that Iran’s 10-month trade with SCO shows a 41% growth in terms of weight and a 5.5% rise in value compared to figures reported in last year’s corresponding period.

During the period, Iran exported some 54.5 mt of goods worth $18 billion which indicated a slight 1% year-on-year rise in value terms, he said.

Latifi noted that Iran’s exports to the bloc accounted for 48.2% of the weight and 44.4% of the value of the country’s aggregate exports in the 10 months.

Iran also imported 9.7 mt of products at a value of $19.1 billion from SCO members in the timespan, registering 17.9 and 10.5 percent rises in weight and value terms respectively, he added.

He highlighted that imports from SCO members were responsible for 29.7% of the weight and 35.2% of the value of Iran’s total exports in the period under review.

