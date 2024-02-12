Iran’s trade with neighbors up nearly 2% in 10 months to late Jan.

Ruhollah Latifi said on Monday that the weight of Iran's non-oil trade with 15 neighboring countries stood at 79.98 million tons in the 10 months to late January, adding that trade with neighbors had increased by 1.8% in comparison to the same period last year.

Iran exported 60.368 million metric tons (mt) of goods worth $23.15 billion to its neighbors while importing 19.61 million mt of commodities valued at $26.68 billion in March-January, he added.

Latifi added that exports to neighbors in the 10 months to late January had accounted for some 53.4% of the weight and 57.2% of the value of Iran's total exports over the period.

