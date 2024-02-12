Iran’s trade with neighbors up nearly 2% in 10 months to late Jan.
The value of Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors reached some $49.83 billion during the 10 first months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023-January 19, 2024), the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade has announced.
Ruhollah Latifi said on Monday that the weight of Iran's non-oil trade with 15 neighboring countries stood at 79.98 million tons in the 10 months to late January, adding that trade with neighbors had increased by 1.8% in comparison to the same period last year.
Iran exported 60.368 million metric tons (mt) of goods worth $23.15 billion to its neighbors while importing 19.61 million mt of commodities valued at $26.68 billion in March-January, he added.
Latifi added that exports to neighbors in the 10 months to late January had accounted for some 53.4% of the weight and 57.2% of the value of Iran's total exports over the period.