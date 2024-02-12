Gas, electricity swap the most important energy trade between Iran, Armenia: expert

“The most important energy debate between Iran and Armenia in the past 30 years has been the exchange of gas with electricity,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “We have two electricity transmission lines with this country, which have a capacity of about 300 megawatts, and the implementation of the third electricity line, which has been negotiated for 10 years, will also be completed soon. The electricity exchange between the two countries will reach 1200 megawatts, and this is an opportunity to connect and transfer electricity to Russia.”

According to Damavandi, the obstacles to boosting Iran’s energy trade should be removed.

“We have to remove the obstacles in various fields in the shortest possible time, now our trade exchange with Armenia is close to $700 million and in the coming year it will reach 1 billion dollars. In the new targeting, this figure has reached 3 billion dollars, and now we must use all the facilities and capacities so that this figure of 3 billion dollars will be realized soon,” he noted.

He stated, “In the field of energy, we must make serious decisions and enter the field in an operational manner so that we can meet the needs of our neighbors. Now, what is very important and vital for us in the field of energy is to increase the existing 300-megawatt third energy transmission line to 1200 megawatts, and this is a large capacity.”

