Iran’s Steel Output Grows 5.2% in 10 Months: ISPA

The country’s crude steel production volume exceeded 27 million tons from March 21, 2023 to January 22, 2024, showing a 5.2-percent hike compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report said.

According to the association, more than 27.95 million tons of semi-finished steels (billet, bloom and slab) were produced in the country in this period.

The ISPA put the steel products manufactured in the first 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2022, to January 22, 2023) at 25.755 million tons.

Also, the country’s major steel producers managed to produce more than 18.255 million tons of various kinds of steel products (rebar, angled iron, types of sheets, iron beam, etc.) in the first 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar year, IRNA reported.

According to this report, the country produced 48.853 million tons of iron ore pellets, showing a 7.7 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

In this period, the country produced 30.24 million tons of sponge iron, registering a 9.1 percent hike compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

