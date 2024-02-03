Iran reports $10.6 bn in foreign investment attraction in 28 months to Jan.

As many as 578 foreign projects were put into operation in Iran from August 23, 2021, to January 20, 2024, Fekri told Iran's state TV on Saturday.

The largest chunk of investment over the period has been attracted to Iran's oil and gas sector with five projects totaling nearly $4.8 billion, he added, adding that investment in the country's industrial sector had amounted to $3.7 billion.

Russia was the biggest investor in Iran over the 28 months to January 2024, he said, adding that the country had accounted for 31% of the foreign investment attracted to Iran over the period.

The UAE and China came second and third in the ranking of largest investors in Iran in the past two years and four months, Fekri added.

Iranian nationals based in foreign countries also accounted for 10% of the investment over the period, the official said.

