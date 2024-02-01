News code : ۱۴۴۴۰۰۱
CBI net foreign assets grow 5.2% in one month
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has said in a report on Wednesday that its net foreign assets grew 5.2% in the Iranian calendar month of Dey (Dec. 23, 2023 and Jan. 20) year on year.
According to the report, the growth improved the CBI foreign reserves while contributing to a one-percent monthly growth in the country’s monetary base during the same period.
The growth in Iran’s monetary base has been on a declining trend over the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2023).
According to the CBI report, the monetary base had a 45 percent growth in the first month, while the figure decreased to 31.7% during Dey which is the tenth month.