CBI net foreign assets grow 5.2% in one month

According to the report, the growth improved the CBI foreign reserves while contributing to a one-percent monthly growth in the country’s monetary base during the same period.

The growth in Iran’s monetary base has been on a declining trend over the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2023).

According to the CBI report, the monetary base had a 45 percent growth in the first month, while the figure decreased to 31.7% during Dey which is the tenth month.

endNewsMessage1