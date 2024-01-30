Iran’s foreign trade at $126 billion in ten months to Jan.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that the foreign trade made during the mentioned period included crude oil exports, as well as exports of techno-engineering services and electricity. It was worth $126 billion, which is up by 2.41% year on year, he added.

The IRICA figures suggested a $17 billion surpass in Iran’s foreign trade during the March 2023-January 2024 period.

Liquified natural gas (LNG), propane and methanol were Iran’s top three export items in the mentioned period, while dent corn, cell phones and soybeans were the main items imported to the country, the official said.

He added that China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkiye, and India were the top five destinations for non-oil Iranian products. Except for Iraq, the four remaining countries coupled with Germany were the main importers of goods to Iran, he noted.

