Boycott of Iranian goods pushed by regional mafia: official

“The fact that the Erbil Chamber of Commerce has made a statement that Turkish, Saudi and Jordanian goods should be purchased instead of Iranian goods shows that it is making waves against Iranian businessmen in Iraq,” Shariati said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Competitors always try to use every opportunity to increase influence in the market, whether through scientific and ethical tools or the unethical tools.”

Shariati noted, “Excluding oil products, Iraq is the largest consumer market for Iranian goods, and Iran's monthly sales to Iraq reach 700 million dollars, and Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia are Iran's competitors in this market.”

He stated, “The boycott of Iranian goods in this region is not the demand of the people, but it was proposed by the brokers and the mafia, and they are creating a negative atmosphere.”

