Iran reports 14% surge in international flights, excluding main airport

Reza Nakhjavani, the managing director of Iran Airports Company, said that as many as 18,474 foreign flights had been made in different Iranian airports during the eight-month period.

The official added that the figure is up 14% from 16,177 flights reported in last year’s corresponding period.

He also noted that over 2.168 million international passengers had been either received in or sent from Iranian airports, excluding IKIA, an increase of 9% compared to 1.991 million passengers reported in the same period of last year.

Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad Airport, Shiraz’s Shahid Dastgheib Airport, and Tabriz’s Shahid Madani Airport were respectively the top three airports in terms of international air traffic in the period under study, according to the official.

