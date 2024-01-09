Iran’s agrifood exports up 22% y/y in 9 months to Dec. to over $4.3bn
Iran exported agricultural and food products worth more than $4.3 billion to 130 countries during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2023 to December 21, 2023), an Iranian official has said.
Spokesman for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran's House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday that more than 6 million metric tons (mt) of agricultural, horticultural, livestock, fishery, and food products worth $4,312,948,000 were exported during the nine-month period, adding that the shipments had increased by 7.2% in volume terms and by 22% in value terms year on year.
Latifi added that some 4.36 million mt of products worth $2.562 billion were agricultural, horticultural, and summer crops which showed a 25.4% growth in value terms and a 1.6% decrease in volume terms compared to the March-December last year.
Moreover, some 627,000 mt of dairy, fishery, and livestock products worth $914 million were exported in the nine months to late December, a 27% hike in weight and a 13.3% growth in value compared to the same period last year, he said, adding that some 1.019 million mt of prepared and industrial food worth $836 million were also exported during the same period, indicating a 26% increase in weight and a 21% growth in value year on year.