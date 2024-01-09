Iran’s agrifood exports up 22% y/y in 9 months to Dec. to over $4.3bn

Spokesman for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran's House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday that more than 6 million metric tons (mt) of agricultural, horticultural, livestock, fishery, and food products worth $4,312,948,000 were exported during the nine-month period, adding that the shipments had increased by 7.2% in volume terms and by 22% in value terms year on year.

Latifi added that some 4.36 million mt of products worth $2.562 billion were agricultural, horticultural, and summer crops which showed a 25.4% growth in value terms and a 1.6% decrease in volume terms compared to the March-December last year.

Moreover, some 627,000 mt of dairy, fishery, and livestock products worth $914 million were exported in the nine months to late December, a 27% hike in weight and a 13.3% growth in value compared to the same period last year, he said, adding that some 1.019 million mt of prepared and industrial food worth $836 million were also exported during the same period, indicating a 26% increase in weight and a 21% growth in value year on year.

