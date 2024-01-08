Over 9 Million Tons of Cargo Stevedored from Western Ports of Iran’s Hormozgan in 9 Months

The director of the ports and maritime department of the western parts of Hormozgan province noted that more than five million tons of non-oil goods and over four million tons of oil products were stevedored from the western ports of the coastal province in the 9-month period.

Morteza Salari noted that more than two million tons of goods have been exported overseas in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2023).

More than 143,000 vehicles have also been transited from Bandar Lengeh to Iraq and the Central Asian countries, showing a 21 percent hike compared to the same period last year, he stated.

On the passenger travels, Salari said more than 640,000 passengers have been transported from Bandar Lengeh, Aftab and Charak ports of the southern province from March 21 to December 22, 2023, registering a 30 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He added that more than 19,000 passengers have departed the ports of Hormozgan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), showing a 13 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

