Iran-Turkey Trade Hits $5 Billion in 11-Month Period: TURKSTAT

The trade exchanges between the two countries from January to the end of November 2023 registered a 13-percent decline compared to last year’s corresponding period, it said.

The total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in the same period in 2022 exceeded $5.8 billion.

According to the report, Turkey exported $3 billion worth of products to Iran from January to November 2023, registering a seven percent hike compared to the first 11 months of last year.

Turkey exported over $2.8 billion of products to Iran from January to November 2022.

Turkey has imported $2 billion worth of non-oil goods from Iran in the 11 months of 2023, showing a 33 percent decline compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Turkey imported over $3 billion worth of products from Iran between January and November 2022.

The total value of trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey exceeded $594 million in November 2023, showing an 18 percent growth compared to November 2022.

