Iran, Armenia eye $1 billion annual trade: Armenian FM

Speaking at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahain in Yerevan on Wednesday, Mirzoyan said that they also discussed bartering gas for electricity.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the new Christian year and the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, wishing the best for the Christian people across the globe.

He said that he and his Armenian counterpart had reviewed bilateral cooperation and have had discussions over the ways to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus region.

Amirabdollahian voiced Tehran’s support for Armenia’s territorial integrity, stressing that peace and stability have to be insured in the South Caucasus region without the intervention of alien countries.

The foreign minister said that Iran has agreed with the launch of Armenia’s consulate in Tabriz in the first few weeks of 2024, expressing hope that the inauguration ceremony will be attended by his Armenian counterpart.

