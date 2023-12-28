Iran, Iraq call for bolstering economic ties

Mokhber met and held talks with Abdul Ghani in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on Wednesday.

Referring to the deep-rooted ties and common fields of cooperation in the oil, agriculture, industries, and technologies of HiTech between Tehran and Baghdad, Mokhber said that the progress in economic ties between the two countries has not proportionate with political ties.

He called Tehran-Baghdad relations at their best and highest levels, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself committed and interested in Iraq's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Thanking the positive and timely stances of the Iraqi government on the issues of Zionist atrocities in Gaza, Mokhber underlined that the crimes committed by the Zionist regime are very tragic, and must be stopped as soon as possible.

The Iraqi oil minister, for his part, described the purpose of his trip to Tehran as a major step in strengthening the relations between the two countries plus operationalizing the signed agreements, especially in the fields of oil and gas projects.

Terming the Iraqi government’s priority as developing all-round relations with Iran, he called for strengthening economic ties besides religious and political ties.

