Iran, Turkiye deputy FMs stress need for better economic ties

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said in a meeting in Tehran that Iran and Turkiye can expand their economic and energy exchanges to hit a target of $30 billion in annual trade.

During the meeting, Safari and Yildiz discussed an array of economic and trade issues between Iran and Turley, including banking and customs arrangements, better transit initiatives that could facilitate trade between and via the two countries, joint investment projects and increased cooperation on natural gas and electricity projects.

Safari also pointed to problems facing trucks at Bazargan-Gurbulak border crossing between Iran and Turkiye and said there is a need for more coordination between customs officers and managers on the two sides of the border.

Yildiz said in the meeting that Iran and Turkiye should hold a new session of the intergovernmental economic committee between the two countries to explore ways of expanding bilateral economic and trade ties.

