Over $1 Billion in Non-Oil Goods Exported via Mehran Border in 8 Months: Official

Miraqa Abdi said that over 500 truck drivers transport domestically-manufactured products from various parts of the country to the border daily for export to other countries.

This export volume showcased a seven percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, specifically highlighting the growth in exports via Mehran Border Crossing to neighboring Iraq and other countries, according to Abdi.

Abdi further outlined the daily export of fresh fruits, vegetables, dried nuts, ironware, tiles, and ceramics through Mehran Border to Iraq, emphasizing the diverse range of products being shipped.

Anticipations project that the volume of non-oil goods exported to Iraq through this border crossing will surpass three million tons, as indicated by the head of Ilam Customs.

