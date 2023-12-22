‘Iran to become major trade partner for EAEU’

Andrey Slepnev made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, in reference to the planned signing of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU.

He also called the agreement the most important cooperation document between the two sides.

Jalali, for his part, said the free trade agreement is the result of intensive negotiations and the will of the two sides to develop their relations.

In 2018, Iran and the EAEU inked a preferential trade agreement (PTA), which came into effect on October 27, 2019.

The two sides later began negotiations to upgrade the PTA to a free trade agreement (FTA) after the success of the former.

