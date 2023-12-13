Arash field located entirely in Iranian waters: MP

Referring to Saudi-Kuwaiti claims to the field, Abbasi said, “The statement of some countries located on the southern edge of the Persian Gulf has no authority and is not exhaustive in any matter.”

The two Arab countries have recently been claiming that the gas field only belongs to them and that Iran has no share in it. This is while Iran has reiterated its position that it has a share in the field.

He added, “The area of Arash field is completely within the territory and waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are the old country of the region, and the entire region has been under our control in the past, and we have had, have and will have our share in this region.”

Abbas noted, “We now have a platform in the border waters and this area, and we do not intend to create insecurity in the Persian Gulf.”

The Iranian lawmaker attributed the Arab claims to the Arash field to the Arrogant Powers, saying these powers raise border issues to undermine Iran’s relations with the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf.

