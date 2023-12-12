Iran-Qatar economic ties witness proper surge: Qatari minister

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani made the remarks in the closing ceremony of the ninth meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation in Tehran on Monday.

The two nations signed numerous contracts and memoranda of understanding, which indicate the level of mutual trade relations, he mentioned, expressing hope that the ninth meeting of the commission will pave the way for opening a new chapter for collaboration in various fields, including the private sector and strategic firms.

Al Thani invited Iranian firms to visit his country to become familiar with its investment opportunities, hoping for improved economic partnerships between the two parties.

According to the Qatari minister, the robust and steady relationship between Iran and Qatar is a sign of mutual trust and consolidated ties between the two nations.

The expansion of cooperation in trade, industry, chambers of commerce, water, sewage, handicrafts, customs, health, scientific research, maritime transportation, telecommunications, agriculture, free zones, labor, and sports can be achievable, he concluded.

