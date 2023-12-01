Iran capable of transiting 60m tons of goods of Central Asia: Official

Mehdi Safari said on Thursday at the Incheh Borun customs office in Iran’s northern province of Golestan that if this amount of goods passes through the Islamic country, it will annually earn 60 billion dollars, which is more than its oil revenues.

Referring to President Ebrahim Raisi's administration’s strategy in developing trade exchanges with neighboring states, he said that the cabinet and its ministries of foreign affairs and roads are pursuing the expansion of trade ties with neighbors.

Safari went on to say that provinces located in border areas, especially in the Caspian Sea region, enjoy not only rail and road capacity but also maritime routes, which should be turned into a proper platform to develop transit of commodities to and from Central Asian countries.

He further pointed to the 32 percent increase in trade and passage of vehicles at the Incheh Borun border crossing last year and called for another surge in the transit capacities.

endNewsMessage1