Iran sees significant growth in cargo transit
Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahriar Afandizadeh has announced a 28.2% increase in the transit of cargo through Iran during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2023 - November 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year.
According to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, a total of 9,458,862 metric tons (mt) of foreign goods were transited through Iranian borders during this period. In Aban (October 23 – November 21) alone, 1,541,849 mts of goods were transited, marking a 6.84% increase compared to the same period last year.
In this month, oil goods transit rose by 48.7%, amounting to 2,923,937 mts, and non-oil goods transit increased by 20.8%, totaling 6,534,925 mts.